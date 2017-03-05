Mar 5, 2017 - 12:00

Here are some of the stories we’ll bring you the week starting March 6.

Tuesday

Taxing questions: How do you define a robot? Does it have to walk and talk, or does an advanced computer count? We talk to a Geneva lawyer who argues that certain kinds of robots, as they take away more and more jobs from people, should be taxed to offset a drop in government revenue.

How many women are working in management positions at Swiss companies? The eagerly awaited Schilling report 2017 will be released on March 7. Also a focus: the potential for more women to break through the glass ceiling.

Wednesday

Did you know women were once not allowed to work without their husband’s permission, and that young women could go to prison for romantic relationships outside marriage? A new film looks at what was once a reality in Switzerland. It’s one of our stories to mark International Women’s Day.

Thursday

Could 2017 be the year blockchain breaks free of computer geeks and makes an impact in ordinary households? We look at how the digital transactions system is poised to affect healthcare, voting, your dealings with lawyers - and even how you play computer games.

It’s also time to gear up for the start of the Geneva International Motor Show, popularly known as the “Salon”, the stage for the global automobile industry to strut its stuff.

Friday

The more options people are given to participate politically, the happier they are, according to some research. Does that mean Brits are happier now since they had the chance – which they took – to vote in favour of Brexit? Are the Swiss the happiest people on earth due to their country’s system of direct democracy? An expert tells us what she thinks of the ‘happiness effect’.





