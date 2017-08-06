This content was published on August 6, 2017 12:00 PM Aug 6, 2017 - 12:00

Here's a selection of the stories we will be bringing you in the upcoming week.





Monday

Availability, quality and price make Indian hair the ideal choice for wig makers worldwide, including one based in Switzerland. But changes in grooming habits among Indian women are threatening the steady supply.

Monday

Thousands of film fans are descending on canton Ticino this week for the 70th Locarno Film Festival, which is held every year on the shores of Lake Maggiore. On Monday, we’ll have a video featuring Marco Solari, who has presided over the festival for the last 17 years, as he reminisces about the event’s rich past and discusses its promising future.

Tuesday

Swiss “Schrebergärten” are little urban plots of land that are just as much for relaxation, recreation and socialising as they are for growing vegetables, herbs and flowers. Join us on a photographic tour this Tuesday featuring the gardens of Vito from Italy, Birsen from Turkey, and Vaz from Portugal.

Wednesday

Join London-born mountain climber Judith Safford in the second instalment of her first-person series as she prepares for a five-day tour of the Monte Rosa mountain massif between Switzerland and Italy. But this is no ordinary mountaineering challenge: Safford’s mantra “the journey is the destination” was born out of her mission to continue climbing while dealing with an incurable autoimmune disease.

Sunday

The next story in our Americans in Switzerland series features Bertina Bush, who arrived in canton Solothurn to practice dental hygiene in 1980, when the profession was fairly new. In the years that followed, she fell in love with Switzerland and built a successful professional life – although today, she prefers to devote herself to her second career of singing jazz and gospel music.











