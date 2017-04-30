Apr 30, 2017 - 12:00

Here are a few of the stories we will bring you during the week starting on May 1.



(Keystone)

Monday

Mealworms, crickets and grasshoppers can now be served up in Swiss restaurants and sold in supermarkets. To find out if eating insects is more than just a fad, we visited a start-up which will be supplying insect balls and insect burgers to one of Switzerland’s largest supermarket chains.

(Keystone)

Monday

Thanks to crowdfunding, Swiss university students have the money they need to build a plane and solve an energy problem. But is this the best way to finance good science?







(Keystone)

Tuesday

As Switzerland braces itself for yet another heated debate on its energy future – and a nationwide vote on May 21 – what is happening to the revolution begun by northern neighbour Germany? Is the energy revolution faltering?







(Keystone)

Thursday

Why are talented women disappearing from Swiss universities? Equal numbers of men and women do PhDs in Switzerland, but by post-doc level the number of women dwindles. One university is bringing women back to academia thanks to an innovative programme.



(Erich Hartmann / Magnum Photos)

Saturday

Magnum Photos, founded after the Second World War, is one of the most renowned photo agencies in the world, responsible for many of the iconic images of the 20th century. But to what extent was – or is – Switzerland a theme for the agency’s photographers?

















What you may have missed last week:



