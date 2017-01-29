Integration, immigration and religious acceptance

Here are some of the stories that swissinfo.ch will bring you during the week starting on January 30.

(Keystone)

Monday

Do you know what currency you will need if you come to Switzerland to ski? If you choose the resort of Les Diablerets, you can use the Swiss franc, but the locals there would rather you use their own coins. Payments in ‘Isenau’ coins could save one of the resort’s ski areas.

(Keystone)

Tuesday

Did the Swiss parliament go against Switzerland’s own system of direct democracy? That is the argument behind one man’s new initiative, which claims that parliament should have obeyed the wishes of voters – word-for-word – when they approved new limits on immigration from EU nations.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

In the second part of a three-part series on Islam in Switzerland, we ask an imam about his views on the kind of skills and knowledge a person responsible for leading prayers must bring to the position. How familiar should they be with Swiss culture? Should they speak the local language?

(Keystone)

Thursday

Many students at universities hope to study abroad. However, students who have fled their homeland due to conflict are often glad to remain where they are. We report on a student initiative at the University of Zurich that could help students from conflict areas by easing entrance requirements.









What you may have missed last week: