Jobs, money, and free beer

(Keystone)

Here are some of the stories we’ll be bringing you the week starting January 9.





(Keystone)

Tuesday

With an economy ranked as one of the world’s most competitive, you would think there would be jobs for everyone. On Tuesday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs will give its outlook for the job market – and yes, the expected jobless rate – this year.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

We uncover the famous name of a person holding a Swiss bank account that’s listed as dormant. All in all, there could be as much as CHF2 billion sitting in dormant accounts in Switzerland, and questions are being raised whether Swiss banks are doing enough to find the account holders.

(Keystone)

Friday

Would the offer of free beer be enough to encourage you to take part in a ‘town hall’ meeting in your community? In our latest report in a series on grassroots democracy, we hear the lengths some villages go to encourage greater participation.

(Keystone)

Friday

Also on Friday, the authorities will announce efforts to provide jobs for refugees as part of a government integration initiative. They’re calling it: ‘Jobs instead of social welfare’.

















What you may have missed last week: