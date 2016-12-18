Language lessons, fake news and gender bias

These are the stories we are following in the week of December 19.

(Keystone)

Monday



Foreigners moving to Basel will be able to get a voucher for free German lessons, paid for by the canton, under a new pilot program aimed at boosting integration. It is a novel idea, but swissinfo.ch found that not everyone who can is making use of the voucher yet.





(Keystone)

Tuesday



Is it possible to illustrate a graphic novel without ever seeing your subject first-hand? Swiss artist Matthieu Berthod turned to the internet and his own imagination to capture the sad plight of India’s indigenous tribes, the Adivasis.





(Keystone)

Wednesday

The US election made clear the dangers of the fake news industry. Swiss and European researchers are working on algorithms to detect misinformation circulating on social media but caution that training machines to do the work is no easy task.







(Keystone)

Thursday



It is Switzerland, not the United States, which will have one of its most experienced female politicians serving as president next year. Nevertheless, men campaigning for Swiss parliament attracted more media attention than women candidates did in 2015, according to a federally sponsored gender study.







(Keystone)

Friday



The question of who is providing financial support for Swiss mosques and Muslim associations is in the spotlight after concerns by parliamentarians over the opacity of their funding and possible foreign influence.











What you may have missed last week:







