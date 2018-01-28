This content was published on January 28, 2018 12:00 PM Jan 28, 2018 - 12:00

(KEYSTONE/Lukas Lehmann)

Here is a selection of stories we're looking ahead to in the week of January 29, 2018.





(Keystone)

Tuesday

One hundred years after the 'General Strike' that paralysed Switzerland and was put down violently, we look at the recent rise in labour unrest by talking to a union leader.

(© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER)

Wednesday

We'll introduce you to new technology that promises to make Swiss streets cleaner than they already are. Learn how the 21st century "sanitation engineer" can detect up to 40 different categories of waste as small as two centimetres (0.8 inches).

(Keystone)

Thursday

We'll wrap up our series comparing the Swiss and American health care systems by answering more of the questions you've submitted over the past few months. They've ranged from queries about premiums to how antibiotics are prescribed and malpractice insurance.

(© KEYSTONE / WALTER BIERI)

Friday

Unlike in many democracies, the winner does not take all in Switzerland. In our latest article looking at direct democracy, we hear how the Swiss approach to government came about, and unlock the key to the executive body's "Magic Formula".

What you may have missed last week:

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018