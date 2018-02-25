Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

the week ahead New planets, legalised immigrants, and boiled lobsters

...
no
(Keystone)

These are the stories out of Switzerland we’ll be following the week of February 26, 2018.


(Keystone)

Monday

Are there really only eight planets in our solar system? Swiss researchers are looking into a theory that there’s a ninth, previously unknown giant planet out there. We’ll delve into their work and what they’ve discovered so far.

(Keystone)

Tuesday

A leading Swiss think tank says Swiss universities need to be more efficient if they are to compete internationally. Regional aspirations have taken priority over excellence, it warns, threatening standards. The researchers have – controversially – mooted increasing tuition fees, traditionally very low in Switzerland. We bring you the background and reactions to the story.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

Since last year all eyes have been on a pilot programme in Geneva that set out to regularise the legal status of thousands of previously illegal immigrants in the canton. Has it worked, and is it a legitimate model for the rest of Switzerland?

(Keystone)

Thursday

Switzerland grabbed global attention earlier this year by announcing that lobsters and crustaceans could no longer be boiled alive in restaurants. On the day the regulation comes into force, we look into the background of the case and ask how it will affect chefs.

Then, we speak with two people who completely re-invented themselves professionally upon moving to Switzerland. How and why did they do it?


(GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

Friday

Political party and campaign funding is notoriously opaque in Switzerland, a fact that some say is a major flaw in the country’s democracy. We look at why this is the case, what it means, and whether things might change.




What you may have missed last week

Tougher regulations Is adoption in Switzerland on its way out?

The boom days of adopting children from abroad are over – nowadays hardly anyone is adopting in Switzerland. There are several reasons.

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast
×