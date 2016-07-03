Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

The week ahead

Pensions, direct democracy, migration ... and tennis

Politics Society Sport
in depth: Direct democracy

...


Join us as we take you through the stories we’re following in the week of July 4, in a video originally broadcast live on Facebook. You'll find more details below.



Monday

Our data analysis shows how the Swiss pension system is having trouble adjusting to new demographics. As parliament and voters take up the subject this year, we find the current age at which people retire often does not reflect the legal requirement.


Tuesday

Read up on the 125th anniversary of the “Swiss system” of direct democracy, an idea that has gone around the world. People’s initiatives, a tool to amend the Swiss constitution, have been available to men since 1891. For Swiss women, it took until 1971. 


We also report on the findings from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)’s about how the agreement between Switzerland and the European Union on the free movement of people affected Swiss labour in 2015.


Thursday

We speak with tennis insiders and crunch the data for a report about the dearth of young male players who might take up the mantle of Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka. The situation for Swiss women is not so bleak.


Friday

We examine the northern Swiss canton of Schaffhausen as a proud champion of direct democracy. Voter turnout is consistently 15%-20% higher than the Swiss average, and it is the only canton to impose a fine for not voting.

What you may have missed last week:


Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Focus