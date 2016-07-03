Pensions, direct democracy, migration ... and tennis



Join us as we take you through the stories we’re following in the week of July 4, in a video originally broadcast live on Facebook. You'll find more details below.









(Keystone)

Monday

Our data analysis shows how the Swiss pension system is having trouble adjusting to new demographics. As parliament and voters take up the subject this year, we find the current age at which people retire often does not reflect the legal requirement.





(Keystone)

Tuesday

Read up on the 125th anniversary of the “Swiss system” of direct democracy, an idea that has gone around the world. People’s initiatives, a tool to amend the Swiss constitution, have been available to men since 1891. For Swiss women, it took until 1971.





(Keystone)

We also report on the findings from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)’s about how the agreement between Switzerland and the European Union on the free movement of people affected Swiss labour in 2015.





(Keystone)

Thursday

We speak with tennis insiders and crunch the data for a report about the dearth of young male players who might take up the mantle of Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka. The situation for Swiss women is not so bleak.





(Keystone)

Friday

We examine the northern Swiss canton of Schaffhausen as a proud champion of direct democracy. Voter turnout is consistently 15%-20% higher than the Swiss average, and it is the only canton to impose a fine for not voting.

What you may have missed last week:



