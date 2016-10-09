Polluters, robots and spiritual leaders

Here are some of the stories that will be featured on swissinfo.ch during the week of October 10, 2016.







Tuesday

Most of Switzerland’s wastewater treatment facilities aren’t able to stop so-called micropollutants from flowing into the country’s lakes and rivers. Now, technology might help change that.





Wednesday

Can robots help save Swiss-based industry? Its last great hope appears to lie in the latest technological innovations, which can stem the exodus of factories: Robots that can work alongside humans, sensors that can detect potential defects in the production line and intelligent software that harmonise all the working parts – from construction and assembly to logistics and ordering new materials.



Friday

The Dalai Lama will pay a visit to Bern and Zurich, where he will host events before thousands of Tibetans and other Buddhists. A photo gallery will document the events.

Saturday

We turn the lens on ourselves when it comes to food waste with a look, in photos, at how much food swissinfo.ch and Swiss Broadcasting Corporation employees throw away every day.

















