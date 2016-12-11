Expensive healthcare, expanding ski resorts and fighting pirates

(Keystone)

Monday

The Swiss health system is one of the most expensive in the world. The Swiss also have among the longest life expectancies. Is there is a correlation between money invested by a country and citizen health? We look at the data.





Wednesday

How can ski resorts stop the sprawl of more and more chalets popping up in the Swiss Alps? A researcher has come up with a revolutionary idea to change the way modern-day ski villages are designed. She explains how the resort of Verbier could be remodelled.





Wednesday

The Federal Court is set to rule whether an initiative to close a Centre for Islam and Society in Fribourg is unconstitutional.





Friday

Swiss laws on downloading copyrighted material are relatively lax compared with other countries and the government still has to come up with ways of combating piracy. As a result, Switzerland has ended up on a US blacklist. But legal moves are in the works.







Saturday

In all corners of Switzerland, Christmas markets are a firm fixture. But that doesn’t mean they are all the same. Our gallery takes a look at some of the best locations.















