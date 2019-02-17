The mountains feature in two of our stories this week: youth ski camps and Alpine traffic (Keystone / Anthony Anex)

Monday

As part of our series profiling Swiss working in international roles, we talk to Laurence Boillat, a prosecutor whose work has involved war crimes investigations and helping preserve cultural heritage in armed conflicts. We learn what drives her, and why she’s a homebody at heart despite her travels around the world.





Tuesday

The story of an elderly woman who ended up in four hospitals for one health issue illustrates the inefficiencies that the Swiss health care system has struggled to address.

Wednesday

Twenty-five years ago, Swiss voters greenlighted an initiative to shift traffic passing through the Alps from road to rail. Where does it stand today? Have its goals been met? We take a look.

Thursday

Many predicted the end of the traditional Swiss school ski trip following a court decision over whether parents can be forced to pay for it. But schools are finding a way to keep exposing students to snow sports, and there has even been an uptick in participation.

