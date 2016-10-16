Savings loss, transport gain and a dose of care

Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Here are some of the stories that will be featured on swissinfo.ch during the week of October 17, 2016.



Monday 

25 years ago, customers of the Spar- und Leihkasse Thun queued up clutching their savings books in an attempt to salvage their savings. Many customers lost a large chunk of their assets. And the pictures went around the world. We ask: could a bank run like that happen again today?


Also on Monday

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will start a state visit to Switzerland. The aim of the visit is to intensify further the “good and close ties that exist between Switzerland and Portugal, especially on a human and economic level”, the Swiss foreign ministry says. We’ll bring you more as the visit unfolds.


Tuesday

With its high salaries and standard of living, Geneva is a victim of its own success, attracting a constant flow of people to live and work. Every day 550,000 people cross Geneva's borders from France and neighbouring canton Vaud, mostly by car. This figure should rise to 694,000 by 2020. However, a transport revolution may be around the corner. Journalist Simon Bradley takes a look at Geneva's new cross-border rail system, known as CEVA/Leman Express, which is nearing completion.


Thursday

Who will be crowned the best care worker in Switzerland? With a looming staff shortage in nursing homes and hospitals, a high-stakes contest is a way to attract young people into the profession. Whoever wins will have the chance to compete at next year’s world skills championships in Abu Dhabi. Journalist Veronica de Vore went along to the second ever national skills competition for care workers to find out more.


Friday

Swiss quality standards for medicines ensure patient safety but are squeezing manufacturers and importers of traditional Asian medicinal products. This can affect supply, raise prices and stifle innovation, as our reporter Anand Chandrasekhar has been finding out.

 



What you may have missed last week:

