School bullying, strong franc and corporate taxes

Here are some of the stories we’ll bring you the week starting January 2:





(Keystone)

Tuesday

A teacher takes an innovative approach to tackle bullying in her class. We step into her ‘ideas office’ to take a look at how she has succeeded.





(Keystone)

Wednesday

Panic hit the global currency markets two years ago this month when the Swiss central bank unexpectedly stopped pegging the franc to the euro. We tell you about the aftershocks still being felt to this day

(Keystone)

Thursday

Apple, Starbucks, Google. Multinationals often set up offices in tax havens to save millions. Switzerland is home to many, but is now in a fight to keep them as it reforms its corporate tax law.

(Keystone)

Friday

She is considered the last of the Humanist photographers. We visit 92-year-old Sabine Weiss at her Paris home and present a retrospective of her work.

















What you may have missed last week

Podcast: Secret Swiss contribution to modern cuisine







