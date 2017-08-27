Here's a selection of the stories we will be bringing you in the upcoming week.
Monday
Traditional Alpine farming has changed little over the centuries, as we report on Sunday. A day later we look at how the digital revolution is entering Swiss agriculture.
Tuesday
Excellence in innovation is as synonymous with Switzerland as cheese, chocolate, and luxury timepieces. On Tuesday we hear from two Swiss researchers who say the current system for managing new knowledge needs a radical transformation to solve increasingly complex environmental and societal challenges like climate change, environmental pollution, and global income inequality.
Thursday
Conflicts with parents and difficult students are just two of the things that can lead to teacher burnout. Teacher health will be the focus of Switzerland's education day held only every two years.
Friday
On September 1 exactly 20 years ago eight men robbed a post office in Zurich of CHF53 million ($55 million). Even though the thieves were quickly apprehended, only half of the money has been recovered. We look back on what was considered the Swiss heist of the century.
Also on Friday, the centre-right Radical Party will put forward its official candidates to replace outgoing Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter. The vote will take place in parliament on September 20.
