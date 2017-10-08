Here's a selection of the stories we will be bringing you the week of October 9.
Monday
Eighteen-year-old aspiring actress Runa Wehrli identifies as bisexual and has found acceptance from her family and artistic community. But as she explains as part of our series on living in Switzerland as part of the LGBTQ community, not everyone in Swiss society understands her orientation.
Tuesday
What’s it like to be a translator or interpreter in a country with four official languages, plus an unofficial fifth? We speak to four such professionals based in Geneva to find out more about this in-demand line of work.
Wednesday
When it comes to palliative care for terminally ill children, Switzerland suffers from a lack of counselling professionals in the field. We talk to a specialist about what can be done to improve psychological support for affected families.
Thursday
On Thursday, a pair of sibling entrepreneurs from Britain living in Bern sits down with swissinfo.ch to discuss what it takes to launch a successful business in Switzerland.
Friday
Davide Dosi took unpaid leave from his job when both his daughters were born so that he could be with them after his wife Anna’s maternity leave ended. The couple and others weigh in on a popular initiative to introduce paid paternity leave in Switzerland.
