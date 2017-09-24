Here are the stories to look forward to on swissinfo.ch for the week beginning September 25, 2017.
Monday
We’ll have reactions from the September 24 votes - 'no' to pension reform and 'yes' to food security. What will political pundits say about launching another attempt to ensure there is enough money in the state coffers to pay for old-age security for future generations?
What will the decisions mean for Switzerland’s future, and what’s the media’s take?
Tuesday
Can exchanging tax data play into the hands of undemocratic regimes? It’s a question Swiss lawmakers are asking themselves while considering whether to ratify the automatic exchange of banking information with a new batch of countries. We’ll have an in-depth look at the debate.
Wednesday
Twenty-five years ago, Switzerland voted to launch a major rail project that has changed the face of the country and its transport infrastructure. A look at how direct democracy laid the groundwork.
Then, the first story in a series on what it’s like to live in Switzerland as part of the LGBTQ community.
Thursday
A couple from Scotland and Poland shares their story of becoming Swiss.
