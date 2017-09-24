This content was published on September 24, 2017 4:47 PM Sep 24, 2017 - 16:47

Here are the stories to look forward to on swissinfo.ch for the week beginning September 25, 2017.





Monday

We’ll have reactions from the September 24 votes - 'no' to pension reform and 'yes' to food security. What will political pundits say about launching another attempt to ensure there is enough money in the state coffers to pay for old-age security for future generations?

Tuesday

Can exchanging tax data play into the hands of undemocratic regimes? It’s a question Swiss lawmakers are asking themselves while considering whether to ratify the automatic exchange of banking information with a new batch of countries. We’ll have an in-depth look at the debate.









Wednesday

Twenty-five years ago, Switzerland voted to launch a major rail project that has changed the face of the country and its transport infrastructure. A look at how direct democracy laid the groundwork.

Then, the first story in a series on what it’s like to live in Switzerland as part of the LGBTQ community.









Thursday

A couple from Scotland and Poland shares their story of becoming Swiss.

















