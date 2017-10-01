This content was published on October 1, 2017 5:00 PM Oct 1, 2017 - 17:00

These are some of the stories coming up on swissinfo.ch for the week beginning October 2, 2017.



(Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch)



Monday

David Leuenberger dreams of marriage and perhaps children. But both are not possible for homosexual couples under Swiss law. The 30-year-old design manager from Bern talks to swissinfo.ch’s Katy Romy about life in Switzerland as a gay man.

(© KEYSTONE / GIAN EHRENZELLER)



Tuesday

American artist Edward Monovich was inspired by the iconic Alpine ibex during his recent stay in Switzerland. His eye-catching work is part of a series of artistic and scientific contributions to Displacements – Art, Science and the DNA of the Ibexexternal link at the University of Zurich’s Zoological Museum. swissinfo.ch’s Susan Misicka visited the art installation to find out more about their fascination with the goat-like animal, 17,000 of whom live in Switzerland.





(Keystone)





Wednesday

The future of the press is in the hands of young people, but discussions about reforms are often driven by older generations. What do under-25s think about media, and public service broadcasting generally? As the debate surrounding the role of the Swiss public broadcaster and the TV-radio licence fee heats up, swissinfo.ch’s Domhnall O'Sullivan talks to Bernese teenagers about their media habits.

(By Jochen Teufel - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7112409)





Thursday



Rüschlikon, a small community on Lake Zurich, was recently named Switzerland’s most attractive place to live in a survey by a weekly Swiss news magazine. swissinfo.ch’s Isobel Leybold-Johnson visits Rüschlikon to find out what makes it so special.

(Keystone)

Friday

Fifty years ago, voters in canton Basel said yes to purchasing two significant works by Pablo Picasso. We look at the remarkable story of what happened next as part of our direct democracy coverage.





​​​​​​​What you may have missed last week



