Here are the stories we'll be following the week of June 18, 2018.



Monday

Bex is a veritable melting pot of cultures: it was one of the first towns in western Switzerland to have an asylum centre, and a third of its 7,000 residents are foreigners. How does multiculturalism and integration work in practice? swissinfo.ch spoke with citizens new and old to get a sense of lessons learned.







Tuesday

Starting on Tuesday we’ll be in Davos - not for the annual WEF conference - but for the Polar2018 summit. Since the International Polar Year 2007-2008, it’s the first time that leading Arctic and Antarctic researchers are convening in one place. About 2,000 people are expected, with one main theme being how mountain research can be applied to the poles.







Wednesday

In preparation for Pope Francis' eagerly-awaited visit to Geneva on June 21 next, we run through what's to be expected – highlights, logistics, and debates – from the first papal visit to Switzerland since 2004.







Thursday

From Bikram to Tantrum and beer to heavy metal, the practice of yoga has exploded in a myriad of often unexpected directions since it's popularity has grown globally. But are faddish 'fringe' versions of the old meditative practice harming its harmonious soul?





Friday

Given the tone of much discourse in current politics, it's sometimes surprising that people still want to run for office. One picturesque Swiss village in southeastern Switzerland were faced with this problem recently, however, when they couldn't find anybody to stand for mayor. The solution? Hire a head-hunter to source an external candidate.





In case you missed it last week:

Corporate responsibility Responsible Business debate could cause ripple effects globally By Jessica Davis Pluess Swiss parliament decides this week on an initiative to hold companies accountable for their impacts on human rights and the environment.





