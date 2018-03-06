Time well spent Taking apart the historical Zytglogge By picture editor Helen James Culture Human interest ... Print comment See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 (pt) Desmontando o histórico Zytglogge The clock mechanics inside the Zytglogge. Time stood still for a while back in October, 2011 as craftsmen worked on the clock. (Keystone) Restoration work will continue until June this year, 2018. (Keystone) The inspection of the clockwork during the dismantling of the Zytglogge Tower. (Keystone) The disassembling of the movement as the clock is taken to bits (Keystone) Chronos, the god of time, is given a break from timekeeping (Keystone) Tourists from all over the world, including Japan, come to marvel and take photos of the historical clock and its glockenspiel. (Keystone) Various characters move as the clock chimes: now they're being taken away for cleaning and restoration (Keystone) The clock's seven bears were also carefully removed (Keystone) Each figure is delicately handled and set aside (Keystone) The mechanism has also been taken apart (Keystone) The lion, Chronos, the god of time, the cockerel, and the jester, all lie in wait for their transformation. They will be restored to their shining glory and placed back on the Zytglogge again in June 2018 (Keystone) Image gallery with pictures of the Zytglogge clock face being demounted for restoration, in Bern 2018