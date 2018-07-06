SwissLeaks, a Swiss whistle-blowing platform that went online on Friday, should enable people who want to highlight abuses in business, politics and administration to file a report anonymously, its organisers said on Friday.
The SwissLeaksexternal link team comprises around 30 volunteers, including Rudolf Elmer, who was given a suspended jail sentence for forgery after a long-running legal battle involving his former employer Julius Bär.
Campaxexternal link, the Zurich-based campaigning organisation behind the platform, said in a statement on Friday that any information delivered to SwissLeaks would be checked for plausibility by a specialist team, which would ask the whistleblower follow-up questions if necessary.
The team would then make a recommendation to a committee – made up of a board member, a lawyer and the CEO – which would decide how to continue.
Campax said SwissLeaks was open for all issues which affect Switzerland or which have a direct connection to the country. It said one of the main aims was to provide the public with solid and otherwise inaccessible facts.
Campax was formed in 2017. It says it works for social solidarity, economic sustainability and an unspoilt environment. Its president is the former Greenpeace campaign specialist Andreas Freimüller.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.