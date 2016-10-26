Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Top salaries

Mid-sized firms close executive pay gap on giants

Business

...

Top bosses at medium sized Swiss companies have enjoyed better salary raises than their counterparts in larger firms in the last few years – but still earn about half as much as Switzerland’s best paid bosses.

Executive at flagship SMI listed companies earned 2.7 times more than those at mid-cap SMIM index firms in 2007. By 2015, the pay gap had narrowed to a factor of 1.9, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) study released on Wednesday.

In that period, the average pay of SMI chief executives declined 10.3% to CHF6.9 million ($6.9 million) while their counterparts at medium sized companies saw pay rise 25% to CHF3.6 million.

A similar narrowing of the pay gap also occurred in the boardroom, with SMI chairmen seeing their pay packets rise marginally to CHF1.3 million as remuneration for SMIM chairmen rocketed 84% to CHF708,000.

“This development is at least partially attributable to the fact that the demands on executives and the intensity of regulation have increased especially at medium-sized businesses,” commented PwC Switzerland partner Robert W Kuipers.

But the smallest listed companies appeared to be left behind as executive pay at mid-cap firms drifted towards the big league. Chief executives at small-caps were cut adrift, seeing the most marginal rise to CHF1.2 million and chairmen saw pay shrink -6% to an average of CHF310,000.

Those mid-sized companies that have approved rapid pay rises for their bosses have also tended to increase the share-based performance element in remuneration packages. In the last few years, the proportion of salary that is dependent on good results has risen to the same levels as in SMI companies, PwC found.

“In assessing executive compensation, not only the amount but also the structure needs to be scrutinised. The trend towards greater emphasis on equity-based remuneration is a welcome development,” stated PwC Switzerland partner Remo Schmid.
 

swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus