This content was published on July 12, 2017 10:42 AM Jul 12, 2017 - 10:42

The report says progress has been made in improving deportation procedures but more needs to be done (Keystone)

An independent advisory commission has criticised that security forces accompanying deportation flights cover up their own faces, but it also welcomed progress made over the last year.

In the past, human rights groups have slammed repatriation procedures notably of rejected asylum seekers.

The National Commission for the Prevention of Torture (NCPT) said it was pleased to see that in line with previous recommendations police escorts in most cases no longer handcuffed deportees.

However, airport personnel still used the practice in some cases, according to the report published on Tuesday.

The commission also recommended that all members of cantonal police forces when carrying out the deportations stop covering their faces and carrying weapons, which they say they do for security reasons.

The latest report refers to the period from May 2016 to April 2017, in which there were 72 repatriations and 40 forced repatriations by air.

The NCPT has regularly published its report since 2012. It is an independent Swiss national commission set up to ensure through regular visits and ongoing dialogue with the authorities that the rights of persons deprived of their liberty are respected, according to a mission statement.

swissinfo.ch with agencies/ug