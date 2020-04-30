Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Life & Aging

tourism safety Swiss get ready to holiday at home - safely

Swiss people are being discouraged from travelling abroad, even after the borders open, because of the continuing danger of catching Covid-19. Many are therefore booking holiday homes in Switzerland instead. Reservations are said to have quadrupled on one large holiday home site. 

The government warned on Monday that Swiss residents should not plan to travel internationally before 2021. But in Switzerland there are plenty of guesthouses open for business, as well as farms with guest rooms, alpine huts and heritage buildings. Most holiday homes have cooking facilities for families who would rather avoid restaurants for the moment. Hotels are likely to have plenty of rooms available because of the shortfall in foreign tourists.

As parks and mountain railways prepare to open, they are prioritising safety. The Arosa Bear Sanctuaryexternal link in the eastern canton of Graubünden has designed a path that helps visitors keep a distance from each other. People planning to ride on Jungfrauexternal link region trains in the Bernese Alps can book seats and even whole carriages for their families, to avoid contact with the public. Many holidaymakers prefer to avoid public transport, however, and drive to their holiday destinations instead.

covid-19 Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus in Europe. This is where things stand and the latest on the measures in place.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters