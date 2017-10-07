View over the trains tracks towards the growing district.

Clear lines and precise structures dominate the appearance of the new Zurich district. (Stefan Müller)

The cultural Kosmos centre opened at the beginning of September. It features a six-screen cinema, a restaurant, local events and a book store.

A new entrance to the main train station at the future Europaplatz. It will be completed in the autumn of 2017.

A strong contrast: the old buildings next to the new.

Around 400 apartments in the upper price segment are planned.

View between the old Post Office office, now used by Google, and the new SBB building.

Entrance to the University of Teacher Education, where 1,800 students study.

A view of Lake Zurich from the highest floor of the University for Teacher Education.

The University of Teacher Education has its new HQ in Europaallee.

In 2012, the first phase of construction was completed with the new buildings approaching the old district.

Europaallee - photos of a new district in Zurich

This content was published on October 7, 2017 11:00 AM Oct 7, 2017 - 11:00

A new development is springing up in the heart of Zurich city. Directly behind the tracks of the main station, the "Europaallee" stretches right up to district 4 of the old town. A mix of work space, apartments, hotels, restaurants, shops, leisure and educational facilities are being built.

Swiss Federal Railwaysexternal link (SBB) not only owns of the 78,000 square metre site, but also the buildings. The groundbreaking ceremony took place in 2009 and the last construction phase is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Rarely has such a projectexternal link, which features a dense mixture of buildings, polarised opinion to this extent. Everyone is talking about it: from conservationists to building planners, urban developers and everyday citizens. In 2006, 65% of the city's population voted in favour of the project.

Some believe that Europaalleeexternal link will act as a catalyst for gentrification: expensive buildings are being constructed for commercial usage, which leave no room for the "ordinary Zurich citizen". Others, on the other hand, believe that the former problem district of Langstrasseexternal link will be revitalised and upgraded by the new development.

However, most people agree that the Europaallee lacks character as yet. The development is well visited only during rush hour. Perhaps the recently opened cinema and cultural centre "Kosmosexternal link" will help to give it more cultural and social flair.

