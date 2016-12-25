Rudolf Brauchli was asked by an acquaintance 20 years ago if he wanted to have a look inside the St Anna chapel bell tower.

A curious person by nature, he said yes straightaway. This is how he became a volunteer bellringer.

This means climbing the bell tower every other Sunday.

"You don't need musical knowledge," Brauchli says. You don't use notes in bell ringing.

Instead you use motifs, or tone combinations. The picture shows some of those that are played in the St Anna bell tower.

The bell ropes have numbers, which allows the bellringers to copy motifs from Westminster Abbey in London or the Fraumünster Church in Zurich.

Ear protection is not really necessary as the decibels don't get any higher than at a rock concert.

"I know many of the sequences of motifs by heart, but I enjoy improvising most of all," explains Brauchli.

While ringing the bells, it looks like Brauchli is dancing his own special ballet dance.

"If I'm in a good mood, I send positive thoughts out into the world with the sounds."

Pulling the ropes needs a certain amount of sensitivity.



If the bells swing too much, they hit the timbers.

The sound of the bells fades away gradually.

The daily bell peals, done electronically, are switched on.

The gardening gloves are no longer needed today.

Rudolf Brauchli has finished his work for this Sunday.

The church services has however already started.