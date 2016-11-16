Corruption is not a big issue for the Swiss

The vast majority of Swiss do not believe parliamentarians in Bern are corrupt (Keystone)

The Swiss do not believe corruption is a major problem in the small alpine nation, according to a survey. But the rich exert an influence on politics and there is a fear of reprisals in corruption cases, it found.

The Swiss seem to trust their political and business leaders. Over three-quarters of Swiss respondents to a survey commissioned by the watchdog Transparency International agreed that businessmen, cabinet ministers, government officials and members of parliament were generally not corrupt.



Only 10% said corruption was the most important issue facing the government – immigration was said to be the biggest problem (60% of those questioned), followed by the economy (45%).



Only Sweden and Germany had lower percentages for overall corruption. Meanwhile, Moldova topped the ranking, followed by Spain, Kosovo, Slovenia and Ukraine, as the countries thought to have the biggest corruption problems.



Citizens in Ukraine, Moldova, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Spain are most critical of their governments’ efforts at fighting corruption, with four in five or more saying they are doing badly.



These are several of the findings in the latest Global Corruption Barometer, a ranking based on a 42-nation survey, published on Wednesday.



However, 66% of Swiss respondents felt that wealthy individuals use their influence on government for their own interests and that there should be stricter rules to prevent it.



The poll also found that half of all people questioned thought corruption was not reported as people were afraid of the consequences.



Martin Hilti, director of Transparency International Switzerland, said this figure was ‘extremely worrying’. He urged the Swiss authorities to strengthen its protection of whistleblowers, in particular under private law



Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.