This content was published on December 11, 2017 10:45 AM Dec 11, 2017 - 10:45

Not how they imagined spending their Sunday night (SRF-SWI)

About 200 people woke up in a Swiss school on Monday morning after their train got stuck in the snow and slush the previous day.

The disruption happened on Sunday afternoon, when a Swiss Federal Railways train got stuck on the tracks between Bex and Aigle in French-speaking canton Vaud.

Bex Map Where Bex is in Switzerland Where Bex is in Switzerland

Initially, 400 passengers were stuck on board for five hours before they could be evacuated. As Swiss Federal Railways told Swiss public radio SRF 4, the train carriages had heating and electricity, and the passengers received food and beverages.

Of those, 200 had to spend the night in a school cafeteria in Bex because the roads were impassable. Train service resumed at about 7:30am on Monday morning.

Sunday was the day of the annual timetable change. Weather-related delays were seen all across the country.

The focus of this year’s timetable change was on French-speaking Switzerland, more direct connections and more seating, the federal railways said in a statementexternal link.

Track changes Snow complicates new train timetable By swissinfo.ch and agencies The annual timetable change of the Swiss Federal Railways has run more or less smoothly – the only problems caused by the weather. See in another language: 1 Spanish (es) Varados por mal tiempo, 400 pasajeros





swisinfo.ch/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.