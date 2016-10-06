Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Switzerland signs two new accords with India

On Thursday, Swiss Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga signed two accords as part of her working visit to India. One provides a visa exemption for diplomats, and the other concerns the identification and return of nationals of both countries.

The first agreement, signed with Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh, “facilitates the freedom of diplomatic travellers and also favours cooperation with India”, the Swiss justice ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that agreement strengthens Switzerland’s position as a host nation for international organisations.

The other agreement regulates cooperation between the two countries for procedures related to identifying people who do not meet conditions for a legal stay in the state in which they find themselves. Only a few such cases per year concern Swiss travellers, but the agreement should still prove valuable, since it has historically been a long and complicated process to identify individuals and provide them with valid Indian travel documents. It’s the first time that India has signed an agreement of this kind.

In addition to Singh, Sommaruga met with the minister of law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad. Their talks focused on the ongoing free trade agreement being negotiated between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), as well as the protection of intellectual property. Legal assistance, human rights and tax cooperation were also on the agenda.

India is a country with much significance for Switzerland when it comes to migration: for the last ten years India has led statistics for labour admission to Switzerland from non-European countries, with 1,700 authorisations a year. Nearly one-fifth of visas issued by Switzerland for tourist or business trips are to Indians.

Before her visit to India, Sommaruga was in Sri Lanka, where she signed a cooperation agreement on immigration. She will return to Switzerland on Friday.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

