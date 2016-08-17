Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Trip to London

Meeting to address British-Swiss ties post-Brexit

Politics Business

...

A delegation from Switzerland will visit Britain to discuss the countries’ future economic ties and agreements following Brexit.

Pierre Alain Eltschinger, a spokesperson from the Swiss foreign ministry, confirmed to swissinfo.ch that the visit will take place “in the coming weeks”.

“An exchange of opinions between representatives from Switzerland and Great Britain is planned with relation to the bilateral economic ties between the countries and the negotiations taking place related to Britain’s exit from the European Union,” Eltschinger elaborated.

The meeting comes after preparations by the Swiss government that began in earnest the moment Britain voted to leave the EU, according to a report in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

“We may have been better prepared for Brexit than the Brits themselves,” an individual close to the negotiations told the Tages-Anzeiger.

Possible specific topics of discussion for the two countries include Britain’s return to the EFTA intergovernmental trade organisation and free trade area, of which it was a part before it joined the EU. Current EFTA members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, Switzerland would be most interested in negotiating its own free trade agreement with Britain that would come into force after Brexit officially took place.

Other areas the countries will need to discuss at the meeting include open skies and airspace, tax deals and security policy.
 

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

The Brexit uncertainties have added to a long list of economic worries for the watchmaking sector (Keystone)
An awkward day for British Prime Minister David Cameron, in Brussels for the first post-Brexit EU meeting (Keystone)
See in other languages: 3
Even though Switzerland narrowly voted against joining the European Economic Area in 1992, some believe Britain's situation with the EU could allow the Swiss to join with better terms than back then (Keystone)
Not all journeys are as easy as this one: Swiss Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann (in red tie) and the leaders of Italy, France and Germany test the new Gotthard rail tunnel on June 1, 2016. (Keystone)
See in other languages: 6

Focus