March 1, 2018

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice. They answer questions that nobody else dares to ask directly. This week, we speak to Aviva, a porn actress and webcam girl. She says intelligence helps porn stars make money, but men who enter the business don't always get what they bargain for. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)



