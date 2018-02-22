"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly. This week, we speak to Fathima, who wonders why she faces discrimination because she wears a headscarf. She says, "I am neither a radical, nor an Islamist, nor a terrorist. I am a Swiss woman." (SRF, swissinfo.ch)
True Talk I wear a headscarf but I am not a terrorist!
