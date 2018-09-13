Navigation

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly. 

David is 217cm tall, and is officially the tallest man in Switzerland. In "True Talk" he explains the difficulties he faces - and why people sometimes treat him as if he were not even there, despite - or precisely because of - his size.

The 39 year old explains what life is like as the tallest person in the country and the preconceptions he hears a lot about from others. 

(SRF, swissinfo.ch)


