This content was published on September 20, 2018 5:00 PM Sep 20, 2018 - 17:00

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

Nadja became pregnant at the age of 17. It was unplanned, but she decided to keep her child. It was a decision that changed the young woman's life - for the better, she says.

Nadja was already three months pregnant when she found out. For Nadja and her boyfriend, giving the baby up for adoption wasn't an option, they wanted to keep the baby. But this wasn't an easy decision for the young couple, Nadja says, as "in Switzerland there is almost no support for young mothers", adding "with child benefit of CHF220, I can barely buy enough nappies each month".

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old doesn't regret her decision for a second: "My daughter is the best thing that ever happened to me. I wouldn't give her back for all the money in the world".

(SRF, swissinfo.ch)

