Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

True Talk This is what it's like to have cancer

...

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly. 

Gabriel has had cancer twice and in this interview, he talks openly about what it was like. He says he never spoke explicitly about death with other cancer patients. Conversations were more focused on who had what kind of treatment, with some patients trying to outdo each other. He says when he was a teenager he was very self-critical, but having been a cancer victim, he has come to accept and appreciate what he's got.

(SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters