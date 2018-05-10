This content was published on May 10, 2018 5:00 PM May 10, 2018 - 17:00

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

Gabriel has had cancer twice and in this interview, he talks openly about what it was like. He says he never spoke explicitly about death with other cancer patients. Conversations were more focused on who had what kind of treatment, with some patients trying to outdo each other. He says when he was a teenager he was very self-critical, but having been a cancer victim, he has come to accept and appreciate what he's got.



(SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!