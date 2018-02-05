This content was published on February 5, 2018 2:00 PM Feb 5, 2018 - 14:00

In Fribourg, the cantonal hospitalexternal link is joining forces with a private clinic to tackle prostate and breast cancers. This kind of partnership is a first in Switzerland and has earned international recognition. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)

Tumour Boards have been established in two centres for prostateexternal link and breast external linkcancer, grouping urologists, oncologists, radio-oncologists, pathologists and other healthcare specialists from the private Daler clinicexternal link and the hospital.



Prostate cancer is the most common tumour among men, with 5,000 new cases detected per year in Switzerland, 150 of them in Fribourg. Similarly, breast cancer is the most common tumour among women, also with 5,000 new cases per year. One in eight women develops breast cancer in this country.

Before the Tumour Board was set up, gynaecologists were alone in treating breast cancer at Fribourg cantonal hospital. The Board says it aims to ensure a high and uniform standard of care and increased effectiveness. Patients are allocated a dedicated nurse throughout their treatment. One patient told RTS, “ I was helped by the oncologist, a geneticist and a psychotherapist. Given the state I was in, the loneliness, it all helps."

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.