This content was published on February 16, 2018 2:57 PM Feb 16, 2018 - 14:57

Hand sanitizers have already been placed around the Olympic venues due to the norovirus outbreak that affected mainly staff memebers (Keystone)

Two Swiss freestyle skiers have contracted the norovirus, the Swiss Olympic team said on Friday, becoming the first confirmed cases among athletes at the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.



More than 200 people, mostly security staff and Olympic Games personnel, have been confirmed to have contracted the norovirus, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea. However, until Friday, the athletic delegations had been unaffected.



Swiss Olympic did not identify the athletes in its statementexternal link on Friday, but other Swiss media have named them as freestyle skiers Fabian Bösch und Elias Ambühl. It said that they have not been staying in the main Olympic village, but just outside it at the Bokwang snow park in PyeongChang.



The team members say they no longer have symptoms of the virus and should compete in their events.



The athletes were immediately taken to single rooms and treated by team doctors. They have not had contact with other competitors, the statement stressed.



“We expect that it will just be these two individual cases and that both athletes should soon be fully recovered,” it said.

Reuters/AP/SDA-ATS/SwissOlympic/ilj

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.