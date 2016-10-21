Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

UN Aleppo meeting

Swiss call for collective responsibility over Syria

Politics Conflict

...

Switzerland has called for “not remaining passive” faced with the escalating violence in Syria at a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council meant to address the situation in the besieged city of Aleppo.

The Swiss ambassador to the United Nations, Valentin Zellweger, made the comments on Friday while addressing the session in Geneva.

Zellweger also spoke of the violation of the principles of “distinction, proportionality and precaution”. According to human rights law, no civilian should be forced to leave the zone in which they were staying, he added.

At the meeting, the Human Rights Council agreed to launch an "independent special inquiry" into events in Aleppo, where the top UN rights official said air strikes constituted war crimes.

The 47-member state forum adopted a resolution, submitted by Britain along with Western and Arab allies, by a vote of 24 states in favour and seven against with 16 abstentions. Russia and China were among those voting against the resolution.

The Council asked the existing UN commission of inquiry to "conduct a comprehensive independent special inquiry into the events in Aleppo" in order to identify those responsible for alleged violations and to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.

Up to 500 people have been killed and 2,000 injured since Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air strikes, launched an assault on Aleppo a month ago. Overall, hundreds of thousands of people have fled Aleppo or died in the conflict.

Syria's government has said civilians are suffering because of "terrorists".

Meanwhile, the UN has said that it hopes to carry out medical evacuations from Aleppo if a "humanitarian pause" declared unilaterally by the government and its Russian ally holds.

Russia has denied any deliberate targeting of civilians.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Assad has said that taking the city of Aleppo from rebel forces would act as a springboard to 'push terrorists back to Turkey’ (AFP)
See in other languages: 9
The Syrian conflict has raged for five years and entirely destroyed parts of cities such as Aleppo, where some of the worst bombing has taken place (Keystone)
See in other languages: 4
One month into his new Geneva job, Swiss ambassador Valentin Zellweger (centre) was already hosting top officials like US Secretary of State John Kerry (Keystone)
See in other languages: 4

Focus