Swiss seek closer cooperation with Norway

Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter, right, welcomes his Norwegian counterpart, Børge Brende. ( Keystone / Marcel Bieri)

Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter, right, welcomes his Norwegian counterpart, Børge Brende.

( Keystone / Marcel Bieri)

Switzerland and Norway are considering boosting cooperation in development aid, human rights, security and peace promotion.

Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter says both countries share a strong commitment to humanitarian policy while cooperating in migration and diplomatic representation.

Both countries are members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), but not of the European Union.

Burkhalter, as well as Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann and Energy Minister Doris Leuthard, met the visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende for talks on a broad range of policy issues on Monday.

“Against the backdrop of United Nations Day, both foreign ministers expressed their great satisfaction at their countries’ constructive collaboration in multilateral forums,” said a statement by the Swiss authorities.

The meeting also covered Switzerland’s immigration policy towards EU citizens, Britain’s decision to leave the 28-nation bloc and an international climate accord – including a reduction of carbon dioxide, and energy issues.

