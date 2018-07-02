This content was published on July 2, 2018 2:25 PM Jul 2, 2018 - 14:25

Switzerland’s rail system ranks as the best in Europe.

(KEYSTONE/PATRICK HUERLIMANN)

The Swiss Federal Railways is revamping its intercity IC2000 fleet at a cost of approximately CHF300 million ($302 million). The first completely renovated trains will be put back into operation in early 2019. The 341 wagons should be fit for another 20 years on the rails after their makeover.

The Swiss Federal Railways announced its renovation plans for the IC2000 fleet on Monday, saying it will be the biggest vehicle modernization in its history of long-distance traffic.



+ What makes the Swiss the rail champions of Europe?



The 35 trains of the IC2000 fleet have a total of 341 wagons and cover 345,000 kilometres (314,00 miles) daily in all weathers. As intercity trains they connect centres such as Geneva, Bern, Brig, Zurich, St. Gallen, Lucerne and Chur. The oldest vehicles have been running on Swiss railways for around 20 years.



Minimum service French strike limits rail links with Switzerland Rail services between Switzerland and France are limited on Saturday, owing to a strike by French workers against railway reforms.

demonstration Rail workers stand against proposed cuts Some 1,400 rail workers took to the streets across the country on Monday to protest a package of reforms planned by the Swiss Federal Railways. See in another language: 1 Russian (ru) Железнодорожники Швейцарии провели демонстрацию

ats/ds

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!