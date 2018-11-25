Voters in canton Bern have rejected a proposal to lower corporate taxes, dealing a surprise blow to the government and parliament trying to give the canton a competitive edge.
Nearly 54% of voters on Sunday came out against a planned lowering of tax rates for companies headquartered in the canton meeting certain criteria. The referendum on the tax breaks was launched by left-wing parties who argued that the planned CHF100 million ($100 million) in annual cuts sent the wrong message following savings measures in areas such as education and social programmes.
Bern, Switzerland’s second-largest canton by population, has among the highest corporate tax rates in Switzerland, at 21.64%. Proponents of the tax cuts had argued they were necessary to keep pace with other cantons offering lower rates and keep jobs from leaving Bern. Lucerne and Nidwalden have the lowest rates in Switzerland at 12.3% and 12.6% respectively, while Geneva has the highest at 24.1%.
