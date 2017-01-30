Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Scientist stranded because of travel ban

Samira Asgari is a computational biologist in Switzerland with Iranian citizenship.

As a post-doctoral fellow at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne, she received a scholarship from the Swiss National Science Foundation to pursue her research in Boston at a top lab with Harvard University.

Because of US President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting the entry of nationals from seven Muslim-dominated countries into the US, she was prevented from boarding a plane leaving Europe.

That has left her stranded in Lausanne. (RTS, swissinfo.ch, cp)

Swiss flights take action to conform to Trump's ban on Muslims from seven countries (Keystone)
