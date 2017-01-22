Marching for Dignity in Geneva

Over 2,000 men, women and children took to the streets of Geneva on Saturday – the day after the presidential inauguration in the United States – to march for human rights.



The Geneva Women's March for Dignity was one of more than 600 'sister marches' to the Women's March on Washington, which took place the same day.

Unlike the Washington event, the Geneva march was not promoted as a specific reaction to the US presidential election, but defined its mission as "the next chapter in the global non-violent civil rights movement in response to the recent wave of xenophobia, sexism, racism, disregard of environmental concerns, intolerance and nationalism expressed across the globe."