In Switzerland, several thousand people are reported missing each year, but the authorities rarely initiate a public search.

About 4,700 people go missing annually, according to Sunday newspaper SonntagsZeitung. The newspaper based this figure on data from 13 cantons. Many of the missing are under 18.

However, the local authorities only ask the public for help in 2.8% of cases – notably when a suspect, a child, or an elderly person in poor health is unaccounted for. As authorities told the SonntagsZeitung, they are more cautious about launching a manhunt for a healthy adult who might just need some time away. Police also cite their reluctance to frighten the person or worry the public.

In 2017, canton Geneva had the most missing people: 1,668. Police there initiated formal searches for five of them. In comparison, Zurich launched 11 searches for 285 missing people, and Ticino authorities tried to find 33 of their 83 missing.

