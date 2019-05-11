This content was published on May 11, 2019 8:00 AM

Renate Lorenz with Pauline Boudry "Advancing Backwards" at the The 58th International Art Exhibition in Venice. (© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

Artists Pauline Boudry and Renate Lorenz are representing Switzerland at this year’s Venice Biennale. They will exhibit their "Moving Backwards" installation at the Swiss pavilionexternal link starting Saturday.

Pauline Boudry from Lausanne and Renate Lorenz from Berlin have collaborated artistically since 2007. They often create pieces that develop themes seen in previous material, resulting in works that incorporate different media such as music, film, or photography and dealing with “unrepresented or illegible moments of utopia”.

They examine themes of gender and social issues, and have an international presence and following. The duo’s new work is titled "Moving Backwards".external link It plays around with the notion of direction, experimenting with backward dance movements and creating a disorienting experience for audience members as the artists challenge the senses.





(© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

The Venice Biennale runs from May 11 to November 24, 2019. This year, its theme is "May You Live In Interesting Times".

