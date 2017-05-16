Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Venice Biennale 2017 Giacometti lover ‘re-imagined’ in Swiss Pavilion

...
(Keystone/Gaetan Bally)

An image from “Flora”, a film installation by Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler, shown in the “Women of Venice” exhibition at the Swiss Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2017. 

“Flora” is based on the artists’ research into the largely unknown American artist Flora Mayo, who studied in Paris in the 1920s at the same time as Swiss sculptor and artist Alberto Giacometti. The two became lovers. 

The 57th International Art Exhibitionexternal link at the Venice Biennale 2017 opened on Saturday and runs until November 26.

swissinfo.ch/ts

