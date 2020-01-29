More than 6,000 cases have been reported, largely in China. (Keystone / Darren England)

The Swiss authorities are exploring options to evacuate nationals keen to leave the quarantine city of Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in China. This follows evacuation announcements by various nations, including Japan, Germany and the United States.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed on Wednesday that it is in discussions with other partner countries about options to evacuate Swiss nationals from Wuhan.



“The Swiss Embassy in Beijing is in regular contact with Swiss nationals who are known to be in quarantined areas including those who want to leave the country,” said FDFA. It added, that it is in close contact with the Chinese authorities and countries with nationals in the area and that “modalities for departure are being discussed.”



The Swiss embassy in China had registered eight Swiss citizens in Hubei province who live in the city of Wuhan, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Sunday. At the time, half of them were no longer present and the others preferred to stay in the city.



Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus. Several evacuations have already taken place. A US government official told Reuters a US charter plane had left Wuhan with 220 people aboard, including 50 diplomats and contractors. The city of 11 million in the province of Hubei is in virtual lockdown and much of Hubei, home to nearly 60 million people, is under some kind of travel curb.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the organisation discussed with senior Chinese officials possible alternatives to evacuation of foreigners during talks in Beijing this week. Tthe European Commission has also advised its staff to delay "non-essential" travel to China.



Fabienne Blaser, a student from Bern currently in Wuhan, told Swiss public televisionexternal link SRF that she was effectively under quarantine in the city and that the university required students to take their temperatures every day and send in the results online.

She said that she would like Swiss embassy assistance to leave the country. In an interview in the German language paper TagesAnzeiger,external link Blaser said that she had reached out the embassy on Tuesday but there was no new information. end of infobox

Travel plans



British Airways announced on Wednesday that it was suspending flights to mainland China as deaths from the fast-spreading new virus leapt from 26 to 132 and the first cases emerged in the Middle East. More than 6,000 casesexternal link have been reported thus far, largely in China.



US airlines are reportedly considering similar measures. Swiss International Airlines indicated that there have been no changes in its flight schedule to China but that it is following developments very closely and will decide on further action in cooperation with the responsible authorities if necessary.



Cases in Switzerland



By Wednesday afternoon, 50 suspected cases of the coronavirus had been analysed in Switzerland. Daniel Dauwalder from the Federal Office of Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that all of the cases were negative.



The office did not give details on the cases, specifically which cantons the cases were from. However, Keystone news agency reported that a 47-year-old man is in an isolation room in the Einsiedeln hospital, about 40 kilometres from central Zurich, because of suspected coronavirus. He had been at the Hong Kong airport for a few hours on January 24th. This was confirmed by a hospital spokesperson according to Keystone.



On Tuesday morning the all-clear had been given for two people that had been quarantined with suspected cases in the Triemli Hospital in Zurich. There are currently no confirmed cases of infection with the novel corona virus in Switzerland.



Dauwalder did not indicate how many cases were still being analysed but noted that the process is ongoing. In the next few days, a hotline is to be set up so that questions from the population can be answered.



Keystone-SDA/jdp

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018