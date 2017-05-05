May 5, 2017 - 19:46

Leuthard (right) with Italian premier Gentiloni review the guard of honour at the Chigi Palace in Rome (Keystone)

Swiss President Doris Leuthard has held talks with Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni covering a broad range of issues, including bilateral, European and international issues.

The Swiss government delegation reiterated its call for a “mutually acceptable solution” to improve access to Italy’s market for Swiss financial institutions, according to a statement by the Swiss authorities.

Both sides agreed to “tackle outstanding issues constructively and to find solutions,” the statement said.

Other issues on the agenda of the talks in Rome on Friday were railway infrastructure projects between the two neighbouring states, following the opening last year of the transalpine Gotthard train tunnel linking northern and southern Europe.

Leuthard and Gentiloni also discussed European efforts to coordinate the refugee policies as well as relations of the two countries with the European Union, the statement said.

Efforts by non EU-member Switzerland to step up controls at the borders with its southern neighbour to prevent an increase in the number of refugees from northern Africa and the Middle East have led to tensions with Italy.

Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) most industrialised countries, is due to host of a meeting of G7 leaders in Sicily later this month to discuss global economy, security and environmental sustainability.

Leuthard’s visit to Rome also includes talks with Pope Francis and the swearing-in ceremony of 40 new Swiss Papal Guards at the Vatican on Saturday.

swissisnfo.ch/urs

