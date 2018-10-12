Originally, DJ Bobo trained as a baker and confectioner. Perhaps the antisocial hours helped prepare René Baumann, as he was then known, for the late nights on tour with his elaborate stage shows. In addition, he’s an ambassador to the UN World Food Programme.

The director of the Paléo Festival can probably help if there are problems with the sound system. Why? Because Daniel Rossellat trained as an electromechanic. And he’s the mayor of Nyon in western Switzerland, too.

From bean grower to executive bean counter: The son of a farmer, Ueli Maurer apprenticed as a commercial clerk at a farming cooperative. Today he’s the Swiss finance minister.

Sergio Ermotti dreamt of being a footballer or skier. As an apprentice at the Cornèr Bank in Lugano, he learned how to sell and trade stocks. His ability to score in this field – plus a federal banking diploma – eventually earned him the position of CEO at UBS.

Before becoming one of Switzerland’s best footballers, Xherdan Shaqiri trained in fashion retail. No wonder he’s into the layered look.

This content was published on October 12, 2018 3:56 PM Oct 12, 2018 - 15:56

Leaving school at 16 could be a disadvantage in some careers and cultures. Yet these Swiss have worked their way to the top – sometimes in a whole other field – following a start in vocational education.

“While many other countries see apprenticeships as inferior to a university degree, Switzerland has quite a few political leaders and other people of influence who started out with an apprenticeship,” points out House of Switzerlandexternal link, a federally funded website created to promote the Swiss image abroad.

After finishing the obligatory years of primary and secondary school, more than half of Swiss teens take on an apprenticeship. The most popular is the commercial one, according to a recent survey. In theory, it can lead to big things. Ueli Maurer, head of the federal finance ministryexternal link, apprenticed as a commercial clerk at a farming cooperative in the late 1960s.

Luckily for Switzerland and Liverpool, footballer Xherdan Shaqiri decided not to stick with his original career choice: fashion retail. However, his wardrobe probably still benefits from professional folding skills.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! Join us on Facebook!