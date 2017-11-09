A combination of several factors led to the rejection of a major reform of the old age pension scheme at the ballot box last September, according to an expert report.
The study found that opposition to an additional CHF70 ($70) monthly pension benefit, a planned increase in women’s retirement age, and the broad scope of the reform in general led Swiss voters to throw it out.
“The No vote was the result of multiple oppositions. No single motive could have prompted the rejection,” the authors of the Voto studyexternal link said.
The scientists found that an overwhelming majority of supporters of the rightwing Swiss People’s Party and strong minorities among the other main parties came out against the reform.
There was no significant difference between different age or gender groups, according to the report published on Thursday.
The failed reform of the state old age pension system included an increase in value-added tax (VAT), raising the retirement age of women to 65 in line with men, and a slight monthly pension hike for all beneficiaries.
The government-sponsored proposal was rejected by 52.7% of voters.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.